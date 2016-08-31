5 films Norman Wilner can't wait to see at TIFF this year

1. The Bad Batch

Ana Lily Amirpour made a hell of a debut with A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, a black-and-white feminist vampire allegory set in present-day Iran. I'm excited to see what she does with more money and more support. The new movie is set in a wasteland where a young woman (Suki Waterhouse) fights to survive when she's exiled from America, and features Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa and Jim Carrey in supporting roles, possibly as cannibals. What else do you need to know?

Sep 13, 9 pm, Ryerson; Sep 14, 3:15 pm, Hot Docs; Sep 18, 8:45 pm, Hot Docs

2. Colossal

I wasn't as high on Nacho Vigalondo's Timecrimes as some (I'm more of a Primer guy, I guess), but his new movie is right in my sweet spot. Anne Hathaway plays a troubled young woman in a self-destructive spiral who hooks up with an old friend (Jason Sudeikis) only to wake up from a bender to find she's somehow connected to the giant monster rampaging through South Korea. Yes, it's Rachel Getting Married meets Godzilla - or at least I really want it to be.

Sep 9, 9 pm, Ryerson; Sep 10, noon, Ryerson; Sep 17, 8 pm, Winter Garden

3. Free Fire

I've been waiting for this one since director Ben Wheatley spun out its premise to me last year during our High-Rise interview. Set in 70s Boston and starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy and Wheatley regular Michael Smiley, it tracks the fallout of an arms sale that goes spectacularly wrong - and, since it's opening Midnight Madness, we can expect it to be very, very bloody.

Sep 8, midnight; Sep 9, 11:30 am, Ryerson

4. Nelly

Anne Émond's Our Loved Ones was one of the best movies at last year's TIFF - a sprawling multi-generational drama about a family fighting back against a a history of clinical depression. Her new film is an experimental biography of the life and works of Quebec writer Nelly Arcan, starring Mylène Mackay as the late author. I know nothing else about it. But I trust Émond.

Sep 9, 6 pm, Hot Docs; Sep 11, 7 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3

5. A United Kingdom

Most critics discovered Amma Asante through Belle, her 2013 historical drama starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as mixed-race English noblewoman Dido Elizabeth Belle, and Sarah Gadon as her cousin Elizabeth. But I've been following her work since I caught her first film, A Way Of Life, at TIFF 2004. So I'll be first in line to see her latest exploration of race and history, starring David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama, the African prince who risked his kingdom when he married Englishwoman Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike) in 1948.

Sep 9, 6:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 10, 11:15 am, Winter Garden; Sep 17, 4:30 pm, Winter Garden

