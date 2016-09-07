CTC D: Izu Ojukwu. Nigeria. 118 min. Sep 11, 7:30 pm, Isabel Bader; Sep 13, 4:30 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 17, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 14. Rating: NNN

This slice of Nigerian history is admirable for how it boldly jams big performances, loud music and groovy retro styles into a political thriller.

It’s not by any means a coherent take on the assassination of General Murtala Mohammed and attempted coup of 1976. But it’s got all the Nollywood flavour you could ask for. Ramsey Nouah plays a loyal soldier framed as a perpetrator in the failed coup, with Rita Dominic as the pregnant rock in his corner.

Why and how he’s framed is something that will leave you scratching your head. You’re better off just savouring the rich, colourful Super-16 images and the moxie in those performances.