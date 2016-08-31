A Quiet Passion

MAST D: Terence Davies. UK/Belgium. 124 min. Sep 12, 5:15 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 13, 1:45 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 18, 9 am, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NNN

English master Davies (The Long Day Closes, The Deep Blue Sea, last year's Sunset Song) delivers a slightly stylized look at Emily Dickinson, with Cynthia Nixon as the increasingly reserved poet and Jennifer Ehle as her livelier sister, Vinnie.

Davies's deliberate flat staging and static camera are clearly intended to convey the rigidity that defined upper-class life in 18th century America, but those choices also make A Quiet Passion feel stiff and musty.

On the upside, Nixon and Ehle are great (especially Ehle, who's alive and engaged in every moment), and Keith Carradine makes the most of his smaller role as the Dickinson patriarch.