AFTER THE STORM
MAST D: Hirokazu Kore-eda. Japan, 117 min. Sep 11, 4:30 pm, Isabel Bader; Sep 13, 9:15 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 18, 10 am, Scotiabank 4. Rating: NNNN
Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda gently examines complex family relationships in this humane comedy by a matchless observer of everyday life.
A divorced detective with a gambling habit, far removed from the prize-winning novelist he once was, struggles with his role as father and son.
Kore-eda regulars Hiroshi Abe and Kirin Kiki shine again as mother and son. This compassionate and graceful film has staying power.