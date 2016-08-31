AFTER THE STORM

MAST D: Hirokazu Kore-eda. Japan, 117 min. Sep 11, 4:30 pm, Isabel Bader; Sep 13, 9:15 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 18, 10 am, Scotiabank 4. Rating: NNNN

Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda gently examines complex family relationships in this humane comedy by a matchless observer of everyday life.

A divorced detective with a gambling habit, far removed from the prize-winning novelist he once was, struggles with his role as father and son.

Kore-eda regulars Hiroshi Abe and Kirin Kiki shine again as mother and son. This compassionate and graceful film has staying power.