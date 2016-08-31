AQUARIUS

SPEC D: Kleber Mendonça Filho. Brazil/France. 145 min. Sep 11, 2:45 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 13, 9 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3; Sep 17, 3:15 pm, Isabel Bader. Rating: NNNN

Legendary Brazilian actor Sônia Braga's star power is as luminescent as ever.

In this spirited portrait of a strong-willed 65-year-old cancer survivor, the Kiss Of The Spider Woman actor plays a feisty retired music critic fighting to keep her Recife apartment building out of the hands of developers. Weathered but sensuous, Braga commands the screen with authority. Needless to say, music plays a big part in this sun-dappled film whose storyline can't be divorced from its social context.

From Villa-Lobos to Maria Bethânia, from Jobim to Tropicália, Aquarius leaves you in love with the best of the Brazilian soul.