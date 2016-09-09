× Expand Photo Credit: Jan Thijs ARRIVAL

GALA D: Denis Villeneuve. U.S. 116 min. Sep 12, 9:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 13, 2:45 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 18, 6:30 pm, Ryerson. Rating: NNNNN

When a dozen giant spaceships descend upon the Earth, a professor of languages (Amy Adams) and a theoretical physicist (Jeremy Renner) are tapped by the U.S. government to communicate with the ship that’s landed in Montana.

As American Hustle reunions go it’s a bit of a stretch, but on its own very sophisticated terms Arrival is a compelling, refreshingly cerebral take on the standard first-contact tale. Villeneuve gives the film an eerie poise, his camera gliding through rooms and open spaces as the characters travel further and further into the heart of the unknown.

This is hard science fiction made by an artist – which means big questions, impossible concepts and difficult choices. There’s also a sneaky layer of humanity underneath all the heady conceits, and that’s where Adams becomes invaluable. Whether she’s playing against a green screen or her own surging emotions, this is one of her finest performances. Arrival would be a very different experience without her.