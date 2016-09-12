Bleed For This

SPEC D: Ben Younger. U.S. 116 min. Sep 12, 9:30 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 13, noon, Ryerson; Sep 17, 2:45 pm, Elgin. Rating: NN

Vinny Paz is the Rhode Island boxer who recovered from a nearly paralyzing car accident to claim another title in the ring. The halo brace he has to sport for six months is about the only thing that distinguishes this comeback story from countless other obvious influences, from Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull to David O. Russell’s The Fighter.

As Paz, Miles Teller proves far too slight, both physically and emotionally. He has the moves, grunts and cold stares just right, but the character’s can’t-knock-me-down intensity is worn down by Teller’s glib, wisecracker charm.