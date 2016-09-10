Boundaries (Pays)

CWC D: Chloé Robichaud. Canada. 100 min. Sep 10, 7:15 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 12, 9:15 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2. Rating: NN

Quebec director Robichaud’s follow-up to Sarah Prefers To Run takes a wry look at Canadian politics that feels dated now that Stephen Harper is out of office.

Government reps from Canada visit a fictional nearby island, Besco, where the grey weather is as depressing as the economy. Their task is to renegotiate the terms of a mining agreement. Emily VanCamp, Macha Grenon and Nathalie Doummar play women politicos caught on various sides of the argument that sees no progress because of the spineless men in the room.

Mulling over the fine print in investments and taxes is itself taxing, and the film doesn’t offer much to engage us otherwise. Its panoramic scope, hopscotching between characters, keeps us at an arm’s length. The subject could have provided a great vantage point for a critical satire, but Boundaries lacks the laughs and the sting for that.

Perhaps the film should have focused on its one interesting character. As a young, smart and idealistic MP who quickly learns she’s been brought into these negotiations to be a trophy, Doummar gives a finely tuned performance that signals great things to come.