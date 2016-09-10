Celebrating la vida local at TIFF

1 of 2
Yup, that's local comic and The Beaverton regular Emma Hunter (left) and Orphan Black's Kristian Bruun in the clever TIFF short 3-Way (Not Calling).
Jay McCarrol (left) and Matt Johnson try to get their band to the Rivoli in the hilarious Nirvanna The Band The Movie.
From local comics and theatre veterans to well-known directors you run into regularly at the Royal, here are some neighbourhood faces you’ll recognize at TIFF.
Nirvanna The Band The Show: The cast, crew, narrative and locations ranging from Honest Ed's to the Scotiabank Theatre are all a part of Toronto's fabric in Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol’s mockumentary-style comedy.
• The documentary The Stairs, about rehab workers in Regent Park, was made by Toronto director Hugh Gibson.
• A couple of scenes in Nelly are set in Toronto hotel rooms, but they were probably filmed in Montreal
• In the Toronto-set Unless, based on the novel by Carol Shields, Hannah Gross – daughter of Toronto’s first-couple of acting, Paul Gross and Martha Burns – does a ton with very few lines. And look for lots of shots of Honest Ed’s.
• Mostly Sunny follows current Bollywood star (and former porn star) Sunny Leone back to Sarnia, which is practically local
• Ben Wheatley shot some of Free Fire here, but you’d never know it. (We think it’s just some exteriors of a warehouse in the opening sequence.)
• Brigitte Berman’s The River Of My Dreams lets Gordon Pinsent (a Newfoundland transplant) regale the camera with stories from his downtown Toronto condo
• This year’s TIFF shorts are packed full of Toronto talent: Molly McGlynn’s 3-Way (Not Calling) stars Orphan Black’s Kristian Bruun and The Beaverton’s Emma Hunter as a Toronto couple looking to spice things up with a threesome, while another Beaverton star, Marilla Wex, is among the comics getting laughs in Peter Huang’s snappy 5 Films About Technology. Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (who wrote and starred in Bruce McDonald’s The Husband a couple of years back) makes his directorial debut with Ape Sodom, which features an aural appearance by David Cronenberg; theatre regular Liisa Repo-Martell stars in Toronto-to-L.A. transplant Rebecca Addelman’s The Smoke, and Don McKellar does remarkable work with Julia Sarah Stone in Anna Maguire’s Your Mother And I.