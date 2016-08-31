CHRISTINE

SPEC D: Antonio Campos, U.S. 120 min. Sep 14, 6 pm, Elgin; Sep 15, 3 pm, Elgin; Sep 17, 8:45 pm, Scotiabank 1. Rating: NNNN

An exploration of the all-consuming realities of depression and anxiety, this biopic about news reporter Christine Chubbuck's televised suicide in 1974 becomes an engrossing character study for actor Rebecca Hall.

The news maxim is "If it bleeds, it leads," but the reverse is true of Campos's sensitive direction, informed by Craig Shilowich's smart script that realistically conveys insurmountable stress and behind-the-scenes broadcast politics.

Despite some narrative dead air leading up to the inevitable conclusion, Hall's portrayal of the fragile Chubbuck amidst newsroom pressures and industry sexism is more than enough reason to stay tuned.