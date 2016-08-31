Clair obscur (Tereddüt)

D: Yesim Ustaoğlu. Turkey/Germany/ Poland/France. 105 min. Rating: NNN

Writer/director Ustaoğlu, another strong Turkish feminist, presents two seemingly different women: Elmas (Ecem Uzun), who has been forced by her fundamentalist family into a marriage with a distant cousin, and Chehnaz (Funda Eryiğit), a psychiatrist living comfortably with her architect husband.

When Chehnaz starts treating Elmas after the young woman has a breakdown, she begins to question her own relationship, and it's soon obvious that their lives are two sides of the same patriarchal coin.

There are some clunky sections - a one-note gestalt session with Elmas goes on way too long. But it's also gorgeous. Cinematographer Michael Hammon does wonders contrasting closed spaces with the spectacular natural vistas that awaken Chehnaz.