Anne Hathaway's character has a Colossal drinking problem.

VAN D: Nacho Vigalondo. Canada. Sep 9, 9 pm, Ryerson; Sep 10, noon, Ryerson; Sep 17, 8 pm, Winter Garden. Rating: NNN

Colossal is a giant-monster movie played out at a human level – and that’s not a metaphor. There is a metaphor, though, and it’s a doozy.

Anne Hathaway plays Gloria, an alcoholic New Yorker who comes home to dry out and decide whether to patch things up with her boyfriend (Dan Stevens); she runs into an old friend (Jason Sudeikis) and drinks some more, and the next day she wakes up to discover a giant monster has stomped through Seoul – and she’s somehow connected to it.

That’s the first act in the latest fantastical comedy from Vigalondo, whose Timecrimes and Extraterrestrial similarly dumped unprepared civilians into sci-fi situations – and then sputtered out in the last act.

And while Hathaway is terrific, and that aforementioned metaphor is smart (giant-monster rampages equate nicely to the damage Gloria does to herself when she’s on a bender), Colossal is very much in line with its predecessors, tangling up in small-scale business that’s harder to believe than the kaiju action on the other side of the planet.