Don't get in a tiff if you can't get into TIFF

If you love movies but can’t make it to the big film festival, don’t worry. These films will be coming out soon, anyway.

by

Although lots of movies come to TIFF without a distributor, a lot of the festival is essentially a glitzy sneak peak of upcoming releases.

So unless you simply have to be there to see Matt Damon modestly try to answer some incomprehensible audience question at a post-screening Q&A, simply bide your time. You’ll have a chance to see Matt’s, or Leo's, or Fassy's, movie later on.

To save you time (and money), I've compiled a list of the films that are scheduled for release in the next few months in Toronto. Keep in mind that release dates change.

September:

Snowden (opens on the 16th)

Blair Witch (16)

Queen Of Katwe (23)

It's Only The End Of The World (23)

The Magnificent Seven (23)

Deepwater Horizon (30)

October:

American Honey (7)

Denial (7)

Two Lovers And A Bear (7)

The Birth Of A Nation (7)

Christine (14)

Unless (14)

Mean Dreams (21)

Fire At Sea (21)

Moonlight (28)

The Handmaiden (28)

November:

The Eagle Huntress (4)

Gimme Danger (4)

Loving (11)

Elle (18)

The Edge Of Seventeen (18)

Manchester By The Sea (25)

Nocturnal Animals (25)

December:

Things To Come (2)

La La Land (9)

Neruda (16)

Julieta (23)

A Monster Calls (23)

Tags

by

Features

TIFF Reviews

You could spend hours with TIFF's schedule to find out what's worth seeing this year – but NOW's critics have done all the work for you.

Click Here for More

Highlights

Recent Updates

Twitter