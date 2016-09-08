Don't get in a tiff if you can't get into TIFF

If you miss La La Land at TIFF, you just have to wait until December to see it with everyone else.
Although lots of movies come to TIFF without a distributor, a lot of the festival is essentially a glitzy sneak peak of upcoming releases.
So unless you simply have to be there to see Matt Damon modestly try to answer some incomprehensible audience question at a post-screening Q&A, simply bide your time. You’ll have a chance to see Matt’s, or Leo's, or Fassy's, movie later on.
To save you time (and money), I've compiled a list of the films that are scheduled for release in the next few months in Toronto. Keep in mind that release dates change.
September:
Snowden (opens on the 16th)
Blair Witch (16)
Queen Of Katwe (23)
It's Only The End Of The World (23)
Deepwater Horizon (30)
October:
American Honey (7)
Denial (7)
Christine (14)
Unless (14)
Mean Dreams (21)
Fire At Sea (21)
Moonlight (28)
The Handmaiden (28)
November:
Gimme Danger (4)
Loving (11)
Elle (18)
Nocturnal Animals (25)
December:
Things To Come (2)
La La Land (9)
Neruda (16)
Julieta (23)
A Monster Calls (23)