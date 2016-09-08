Don't get in a tiff if you can't get into TIFF

× Expand If you miss La La Land at TIFF, you just have to wait until December to see it with everyone else.

Although lots of movies come to TIFF without a distributor, a lot of the festival is essentially a glitzy sneak peak of upcoming releases.

So unless you simply have to be there to see Matt Damon modestly try to answer some incomprehensible audience question at a post-screening Q&A, simply bide your time. You’ll have a chance to see Matt’s, or Leo's, or Fassy's, movie later on.

To save you time (and money), I've compiled a list of the films that are scheduled for release in the next few months in Toronto. Keep in mind that release dates change.

September:

Snowden (opens on the 16th)

Blair Witch (16)

Queen Of Katwe (23)

It's Only The End Of The World (23)

The Magnificent Seven (23)

Deepwater Horizon (30)

October:

American Honey (7)

Denial (7)

Two Lovers And A Bear (7)

The Birth Of A Nation (7)

Christine (14)

Unless (14)

Mean Dreams (21)

Fire At Sea (21)

Moonlight (28)

The Handmaiden (28)

November:

The Eagle Huntress (4)

Gimme Danger (4)

Loving (11)

Elle (18)

The Edge Of Seventeen (18)

Manchester By The Sea (25)

Nocturnal Animals (25)

December:

Things To Come (2)

La La Land (9)

Neruda (16)

Julieta (23)

A Monster Calls (23)