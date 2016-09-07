Flemish heaven (Le Ciel Flamand)

DISC D: Peter Monsaert. Belgium. 112 min. Sep 11, 5:30 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 13, 9:30 am TIFF Bell Lightbox 4; Sep 18, 3:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3. Rating­: NNNN

Sylvie (Sara Vertongen) is the owner of a brothel in Belgium who, try as she might, cannot prevent her work from compromising the safety of her six-year-old daughter, Eline (Esra Vandenbussche).

This wrenching drama will vex those who argue that sex work is just a gig – the johns here are bona fide pigs, and the workers remain extremely vulnerable. But anchored by Vertongen’s steely performance, it deals with guilt and complicated relationships, including Sylvie’s with Eline’s father, very effectively.