Forever pure (Tehora La’ad)

DOCS D: Maya Zinshtein. Israel/UK/Ireland/Norway. 87 min. Sep 10, 7:15 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 12, 3:45 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 18, 9:15 pm, Scotiabank 13. Rating: NNNN

When Beitar Jerusalem, one of Israel’s popular soccer teams – cheered by right-wingers and their favourite politicians – signs two Muslim players from Chechnya, the shit hits the fan in distressing ways. Extremist supporters start by screaming racist epithets at the team and then abandon Beitar altogether via a boycott.

There are some deep complexities in this riveting portrait of football culture. Beitar owner Arcadi Gaydamak – later imprisoned for money laundering – is no hero, and it’s unclear whether the main problem is racism in Israel pure and simple (Beitar was the only team never to sign an Arab or Muslim player) or hateful soccer hooligans.

Either way, the players lose.