Gimme Danger

D: Jim Jarmusch. U.S. 108 min. Rating: NNN

The Stooges were an ecstatically anarchic American band that emerged out of Michigan in the late 60s and disintegrated in 1973, inventing punk rock half a decade before anyone knew what to call it.

Jarmusch's loving look at the band's phenomenally influential run doesn't break any new ground for the format, and it's probably 20 minutes longer than it needs to be. But when you've got archival footage this electric, and present-day interviews with Iggy Pop (still wonderfully averse to mythmaking and bullshit) that are almost as entertaining, you can't really blame him for overstuffing the package.