PLAT D: Ivan Sen. Australia. 110 min. Sep 12, 5 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 14, 9:45 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1; Sep 18, 9 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1. Rating­: NNNN

Goldstone begins like a made-for-TV Outback riff on Lethal Weapon, but slowly its rugged and idiosyncratic beauty takes hold.

In the sequel to Sen’s Mystery Road, Indigenous detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen), fighting off a perpetual hangover in a dirt town, questions the ethics of a local sheriff (Alex Russell). You already know these two will join forces, locked and loaded, in search of a missing migrant worker and the powerful entities behind her disappearance.

The movie takes its time, the genre taking a backseat as it steers through the stunning and forbidding landscape, and gets acquainted with the migrant and Indigenous communities who are crushed under it.