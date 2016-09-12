Heartstone (Hjartasteinn)

DISC D: Guðmundur Arnar Guð­munds­son. Iceland/Denmark. 129 min. Sep 13, 5:15 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 15, 9:15 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 4; Sep 16, 5:30 pm, Scotiabank 11. Rating: NNNN

Amidst the harsh landscape of a small Iceland village, pre-adolescent buddies Thor (Baldur Einarsson) and Christian (Blær Hinriksson) find their friendship changing because of a pair of girls.

First-time feature director Guðmundsson subtly draws us into the boys’ lives, letting us glimpse their difficult home environments and planting clues as to where this coming-of-ager is heading.

The result, while a little long, is gorgeous to look at and always dramatically absorbing. Guðmundsson’s direction of the kids is especially strong; parts of the film feel so authentic, they could be parts of a documentary. And the landscape, full of inherent danger and unpredictability, is like a character itself.