In The Blood (I Blodet)

DISC D: Rasmus Heisterberg. Denmark. 104 min. Sep 10, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 11, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 17, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 11. Rating: NNNN

Denmark’s Heisterberg, best known as the screenwriter of the original The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, proves he’s a solid director with this moody debut about a bunch of 20-something bros who are grudgingly growing into adulthood while clinging to the party scene.

The privileged Simon (Kristoffer Bech) is about to graduate medical school and leave Copenhagen to work in Bolivia for six months with his best friend and fellow student Knud (Elliott­ Crosset Hove). But Knud is still obsessed with his ex, while Simon has just met a cute barista­ who seems as emotionally damaged as he is.

Shot in an intentionally claustrophobic way to evoke the characters’ longing for physical and emotional freedom, the film captures the restlessness of young adulthood (albeit of the privileged white kind), and Heisterberg and his brilliant ensemble are expert at showing us what his characters don’t say.