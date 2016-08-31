Little Wing (Tyttö nimeltä varpu)

DISC D: Selma Vilhunen. Finland/Denmark. 100 min. Sep 9, 6 pm, Scotiabank 8; Sep 10, 11:30 am, Jackman Hall; Sep 18, 3 pm, Scotiabank 8. Rating: NNN

Thirteen-year-old Linnea Skog dazzles in this sweet and sensitive coming-of-ager.

Skog's Varpu is wise beyond her years, often behaving like an older sibling to her hopelessly neurotic mother (Paula Vesala). But she's hit by a pubescent case of recklessness, taking a stolen car on a road trip to find the father she never knew.

The plot has a few surprises and things get a bit unwieldy, but director Vilhunen navigates her way around them by focusing on her two wonderful leads. Vesala and Skog share a palpable affection even when they're most at odds. It's sure to win over a crowd.