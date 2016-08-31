LOVING

GALA D: Jeff Nichols. U.S. 123 min. Sep 11, 6:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 12, noon, Ryerson; Sep 16, 3:15 pm, Elgin. Rating: NNN

Loving marks a significant change for Nichols. It takes him out of his visionary dreamscapes and into the inspirational real-life 1958 interracial marriage of the Lovings and the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1967 decision affirming their right to marry.

Nichols portrays the couple - a laconic white man from a racially mixed Virginia community (Joel Edgerton, empathetic and sincere) and his light-skinned black bride (Ruth Negga, sensitive and determined) - without irony or sentimentality. True to their surname, they are a loving couple.

Nichols makes their unwavering, stolid demeanour a badge of honour, letting the obvious merits of their case speak volumes. Understated and tender, Loving has an appealing immediacy that is undercut by its reverential tone. But its message resonates; marriage is a fundamental right.