Mali Blues

After leaving Mali to avoid an arranged marriage, singer Fatoumata Diawara returns, meeting with local talents while prepping to perform for the first time in her country.

This is a concert film, but one set in a country where Islamic fundamentalists forbid music. That's a compelling issue, especially in a place where music resonates so powerfully, but somehow this doc feels languid and timid. It surveys the landscape and collects sound bites from different musicians, but rarely digs into the way locals live.

A vibrant music scene is on display, where singers pour their hearts, beliefs and dreams into their sound, but it's muted by a film that opts for the path of least resistance.