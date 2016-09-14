Moonlight’s Janelle Monáe speaks up about feminism, Black masculinity and gender roles

In a 2014 interview on BET, embattled Birth Of A Nation director Nate Parker said he, like so many African-American actors before him, would never play a gay role in a bid “to preserve the Black man.”

It’s that narrow and toxic view that Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight (NNNN) punctures through, telling the story of a young Black man named Chiron trying to love another man, and learning to love himself in the process. The sublime film gives us all the archetypes of Black masculinity that casts a shadow over Chiron’s life, meanwhile questioning what exactly Black masculinity means.

“I think it’s so sad when that definition is limited,” says Janelle Monáe. “When it exes out embracing the things that make you unique – even if it makes others uncomfortable – I really get sad and cry for our boys who fall victim to that, who are living up to the stereotype of what it means to be masculine.”

The recording artist has her legs flung over the arm of a sofa chair, as she lays back snacking on a bag of gummy bears. She’s visibly exhausted after spending days at TIFF promoting her upcoming role as a NASA engineer in Hidden Figures and now her big screen debut (not including voice roles) in Moonlight. In it, Monae plays a consoling and nurturing figure in the young and conflicted Chiron’s life.

We’re discussing the media representations of “Black masculinity” that Moonlight challenges. You’ll find those mostly in music videos since there aren’t as many big screen roles to choose from.

We know the stereotypical image that comes from that: the muscular, take no shit rapper with the gold chain and chrome spinners on the Cadillac. That leaves women with just enough room to be the hood ornaments defining the Black man’s hyper sexuality. Do I need to map out the connection between Nate Parker’s idea of Black masculinity and his prior treatment of women?

“Feminism should be a part of Black masculinity,” says Monáe. “Men should absolutely feel like it is their duty to be allies with women; speak up against sexism and help us fight some of the evil things that have been done to us. If Black masculinity is part of being a man, then what makes you a man is also your support and how you treat women.”

Monae has been challenging the stereotypical representation of Black women for years. The Tightrope singer is currently hewing close to her uniform look with a Black and white ensemble. She’s wearing pants, her signature look. As she has said in the past, her uniform approach to fashion is an homage to her working class family.

“I was being honest to what I was into as an artist,” says Monáe, on her aesthetic choices. As women, there’s this whole notion of what it is to be a feminist or be effeminate; what it means to ‘dress like a girl.’ I wanted to change what a young African-American woman could look like, sound like, speak like, walk like, act like.

“We’re not monolithic. We’re not all meant to be the same. We may experience some of the same things, but at the end of the day we have to decide whether to embrace the things that make us unique or not. I decided to choose me.”

