DOCS D: Dilip Mehta. Canada. 90 min. Sep 11, 10:30 pm, Isabel Bader; Sep 17, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NN

Sunny Leone is an unlikely Bollywood star: born Karenjit Kaur Vohra and raised in Sarnia until her family moved to California, she spent a decade working in the adult entertainment industry before deciding to pursue a career as a serious actor in India, where her fans love her because she doesn’t deny her past.

The film Mostly Sunny is a cheerful ride-along with Leone. Mehta’s cameras accompany her as she hops around the globe, attending the premiere of her new film, Jackpot, in Mumbai and fretting about its reception; taking her husband, Daniel Weber, to see her childhood home in snowy Sarnia; the couple walking their dogs and picking up poop in Los Angeles. (Stars: they’re just like us!)

Leone is comfortable in front of the camera and has some interesting things to say about the cultural treatment of sexuality in India, but Mehta pads the film with montages and even retells stories in order to hit the 90-minute mark.