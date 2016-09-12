My First TIFF: Partying with Brie Larson – sort of

× Expand Todd Williamson / Wireimage Brie Larson and Armie Hammer at the Bulleit bourbon hosted screening party at Early Mercy in Toronto.

For many seasoned film critics, the Toronto International Film Festival is the busiest, most stressful time of year. But I’m not a film critic. I’m just a girl who loves movies and the odd star sighting. For me, TIFF is amazing and exciting, but it’s also chaotic, confusing and terribly difficult to go to. In fact, when I moved to Toronto last year around the same time as TIFF 2015, I couldn’t get tickets to any of the films I wanted to see after queuing online for an hour.

But this year, I have connections, namely media accreditation. So I’m putting that accreditation to good use and transporting you to the wacky world of TIFF. I’ve always wanted to know what a press conference with box-office stars is like and how you get into TIFF parties. What’s the deal with Festival Street, and what’s worth going to?

This is My First TIFF diary.

So what's it like to go to a TIFF party with Brie Larson?

× Expand Todd Williamson / Wireimage Bulleit bourbon hosts the Free Fire premiere screening party at Early Mercy in Toronto.

I’ve had many visions of what a TIFF party would be like: champagne and hors d’oeuvres passed around a bustling room filled with beautiful-looking people. Hollywood celebrities would be mingling in the crowd, sharing an anecdote about their dog or speaking uninhibitedly about what working with so-and-so is really like. In one vision, I’m in deep conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio, and then Ryan Gosling walks up and flashes a mischievous smile. We all laugh. It’s the best night ever.

After attending my first TIFF party last week, I can tell you that nothing about it is like this dreamy scenario at all. Actually, it’s pretty much the opposite, and it’s not just because Leo and the Goz weren’t there. But first let me tell you how I got into one.

TIFF parties aren’t for regular folks. You can’t just buy tickets to one. You have to be invited. And unless you’re somebody semi-famous or a person who works in the film industry, it’s nearly impossible to get invited – unless you’re press. What they won’t tell you, however, is that it’s no fun being press at these things because you don’t know anyone at the party, and journalists are some of the most awkward people when it comes to “being cool” and schmoozing.

Thanks to my TIFF media accreditation, I was able to get into the party for Free Fire last week. That’s Ben Wheatley’s film starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer. At TIFF, it’s part of the Midnight Madness programming, and it had its premiere on September 8.

Prior to the midnight screening, a party was held at Early Mercy, a King West club I’ve never been inside but have noticed many times while riding the 504 streetcar. The glow of the nearby Pizza Pizza’s neon orange sign illuminates Early Mercy’s vine-covered patio.

I was warned by a few TIFF party veterans that the stars never show up early. They actually don’t drop by until near the end, so I made sure I was fashionably late to the shindig. The room was still relatively empty when I got there, but it filled up quickly. Similar to my dreams, there were indeed hors d’oeuvres – things like crab cakes, sliders and shrimp on a stick. I asked one server what unidentifiable bite she was offering on a tray.

“It’s baked brie,” she said with a slight laugh.

Baked brie for Brie Larson, I thought, and I popped the warm, gooey morsel into my mouth.

The other bonus of these parties is it’s an opportunity to drink lots and lots of booze – for free. The servers make sure you’re never without a cocktail, and they bring you another before you get to the bottom of the one you’re holding. TIFF parties are usually sponsored by liquor brands (the Free Fire event was hosted by Bulleit bourbon and CIROC vodka) and there were pre-made cocktails featuring each brand: the berry and bubbly Lights! Camera! Action and a minty bourbon ice-tea called The Director’s Cut.

So there I stood mostly alone drinking movie-themed cocktails and eating baked brie as a DJ played hits from the 1970s like Heart’s Crazy On You. Every 20 minutes or so, I’d do a lap around the room. On one side where there were VIP booths, tables displayed bottles of CIROC with a sign that read “Reserved for Brie Larson.”

The crowd was one of the more surprising things. There was a mix of guy who looked identical, wearing similar glasses and carrying canvas messenger bags, and women dressed in cocktail dresses who likely worked in film-industry marketing. I’m sure it’s a fun crowd for some, but nobody really talked to me. If you get a chance to go to a TIFF party and you're able to bring a friend, I recommend it.

With only 30 minutes left, I was about to throw in the towel when I spotted Brie Larson across the room. I stealthy maneuvered my way through the crowd and planted myself casually, but undoubtedly obviously, next to a pole. Larson was wearing a backless, multi-coloured floor-length gown. She looked as glamorous and movie star-like as she appeared at the Oscars earlier this year. She was also surrounded by bodyguards.

You could feel the energy of the room shifting towards Larson as more people noticed her. She, on the other hand, barely seemed to notice anyone else. Her attention was drawn to a man she was talking with. At one point, someone gave her a bourbon cocktail and she took a tiny sip from it.

Anyone who tried to take a photo (or took our their phone in preparation of taking a photo) of Larson was immediately warned by one of her handlers.

“Don’t even think about it,” a woman said to me as I peered into the rectangle glow of my iPhone. I sent a Tweet, “Brie Larson is at the party!” And put my phone away.

Minutes later, Larson’s bodyguards led her towards the exit. Was she already done? That was it? But she didn’t even sit at her reserved table with bottles of CIROC!

I followed them outside, where Larson joined Wheatley, Hammer and other members of the Free Fire cast I didn’t recognize. They stood on a red carpet and posed for official photographs. TIFF fans standing outside on Brant Street cheered and called Larson’s name. It was then I was able to sneak in a photo of my own.

I left shortly afterwards and took a cab home.

“Were you at a TIFF party?” the driver asked me.

“Yes,” I replied.

“Do you meet a celebrity?” he continued.

“Brie Larson was there,” I offered.

“You mean, Oscar winner Brie Larson?”

“That’s the one.”

