Past Life

by

CWC D: Avi Nesher. Israel. 110 min. Sep 12, 3 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 14, 11:45 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3; Sep 18, 9:15 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3. Rating: NNN

In this story about loss and forgiveness, Israeli sisters Nana (Nelly Tagar) and Sephi (Joy Rieger) discover that their doctor father, Baruch (Doron Tavory), may have been ly­ing about his life during the Holocaust.

Set in the late 70s, it gets off to a roaring start when voice student Sephi is confronted in Berlin by a wo­man who knew Baruch long ago, and then ratchets up the tension for the first hour.

But although the characters are well drawn – Nana a rebellious radi­cal journalist, Sephi a more compliant classical musician – the story sags in the middle and gets a little didactic by the end.

But this is first-rate filmmaking, and the cast, especially Tagar, prickly yet tender, is very good.

