CWC D: Avi Nesher. Israel. 110 min. Sep 12, 3 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 14, 11:45 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3; Sep 18, 9:15 am, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3. Rating: NNN
In this story about loss and forgiveness, Israeli sisters Nana (Nelly Tagar) and Sephi (Joy Rieger) discover that their doctor father, Baruch (Doron Tavory), may have been lying about his life during the Holocaust.
Set in the late 70s, it gets off to a roaring start when voice student Sephi is confronted in Berlin by a woman who knew Baruch long ago, and then ratchets up the tension for the first hour.
But although the characters are well drawn – Nana a rebellious radical journalist, Sephi a more compliant classical musician – the story sags in the middle and gets a little didactic by the end.
But this is first-rate filmmaking, and the cast, especially Tagar, prickly yet tender, is very good.