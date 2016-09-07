MAST D: Olivier Assayas. France. 105 min. Sep 10, 9 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 18, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 1. Rating: NNNN

Writer/director Assayas and Kristen Stewart follow Clouds Of Sils Maria with another eerily composed European drama set adjacent to the world of celebrity. This one casts Stewart as Maureen, an American in Paris working for a mercurial fashion plate and occasionally lusting after her employer’s flashier lifestyle.

Darker than Sils Maria, this film has a metaphysical edge that exerts a compelling pull on the narrative. (There are weird echoes to Assayas’s little-remembered Demonlover, though Personal Shopper ultimately goes in a very different direction.)

And Stewart – who’s in almost every shot – is fascinating to watch; she clearly trusts Assayas, and organizes her tics and stammers into a sort of emotional transparency. I already knew she was a great instinctive performer, but this movie marks new territory for her.