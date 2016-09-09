GALA D: Oliver Stone. Germany/U.S. 134 minutes. September 9, 9:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall;September 10, noon, Roy Thomson Hall. Rating: NNNN

Edward Snowden’s slow awakening to the terrifying ramifications of the U.S. government’s illegal monitoring of its citizens is a study in justified paranoia, so naturally it makes for Oliver Stone’s best film in years.

Snowden follows its protagonist – played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt with an almost eerie calm – through nearly a decade of his life as he works his way through the intelligence industry. A stint in the CIA leads to a position at a top-secret Hawaii project tracking all electronic communications – including the laptop camera of anyone a given operator wants to peep on.

Stone’s signature nervous energy is suited to the subject, and he packs the film with interesting actors: Shailene Woodley as Snowden’s long-time girlfriend, Lindsay Mills; Rhys Ifans, Nicolas Cage and Timothy Olyphant turn up as various spooks; and Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto and Tom Wilkinson play Laura Poitras, Glenn Greenwald and Ewen Mac­Askill, whom Snowden relied upon to get his message out.

There isn’t a weak performance in the bunch, but Gordon-Levitt anchors it all.

