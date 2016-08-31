The Dreamed Path (Der traumhafte Weg)

WAVE D: Angela Schanelec. Germany. 86 min. Sep 12, 9:45 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3; Sep 14, 4:30 pm, Jackman Hall. Rating: NNN

The one-page synopsis given to the press told me more about The Dreamed Path's plot than did the film itself, and that's after two viewings.

Schanelec's impenetrable but hypnotic film begins with two lovers busking around Greece before a tragic event destroys their relationship. Skip forward 30 years and another couple in Berlin separate for entirely different reasons.

You'll be clawing at this stubbornly enigmatic film for more details about the characters and what they're up to. You'll also be marvelling at Schanelec's sophisticated vignettes showing how people move, exchange looks and goods - all while staying disconnected. Does all this speak to the European economy in a post-Brexit world?

Maybe I can tell you after a third viewing.