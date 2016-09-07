The Wedding Ring (Zin’naariyâ!)

CWC D: Rahmatou Keïta. Niger/Burkina Faso/France. 96 min. Sep 10, 3:45 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 12, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 11; Sep 18, 6:45 pm, Scotiabank 9. Rating­: NNN

Shot in Niger, Keïta’s feature debut focuses on Tiyaa (Magaajyia Silberfeld), a young woman trying to reintegrate into her small Zarma Songhay village after studying in Europe. She’s also nursing a broken heart, and to cure her sadness a friend brings her to a shaman who prescribes a mystical ritual involving a gold wedding ring.

That set-up immediately takes a back seat to a more observational story about modest conflicts between Tiyaa’s friends and family, and for much of its running time The Wedding Ring simply drifts along with Tiyaa as she waits for the new moon and weighs her options.

It’s a pleasant experience, if not a revelatory one, and the chance to see a part of the world we’d otherwise never know.