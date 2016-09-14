The Women's Balcony (Ismach Hatani)

CWC D: Emil Ben Shimon. Israel. 96 min. Sep 17, 6:15 pm, Scotiabank 4. Rating: NNNN

When the women’s balcony in an Orthodox synagogue collapses, leaving the rabbi’s wife in a coma and the rabbi in shock, the congregation goes into crisis. Charismatic Rabbi David appears to be a saviour after the accident, but slowly starts pushing his fundamentalist ways and tries to take control. This severely tests the women’s friendships and creates an almost Lysistrata-type rift between the community’s women and men.

This very strong debut from Ben Shimon has a huge heart, evident in the way he portrays the couples, especially Zion and Ettie, played by Igal Naor and Evelin Hagoel, who exude love so authentically that you get very invested in their connection.

But the most moving element emerges from the film’s essential respect for ancient ritual, even as it questions extreme orthodoxies. It’s a tough tightrope to walk, and this film does it skilfully.

And the food is gorgeous, and even has its own key plot point.