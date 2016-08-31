× Expand You'll be as enthusiastic as star Sandra Hüller if you get a ticket to Toni Erdmann, one of the fest's must-sees.

Toni Erdmann

SPEC D: Maren Ade. Germany. 162 min. Sep 8, 5:30 pm, Ryerson; Sep 9, 12:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1. Rating: NNNNN

Everything you've heard about the latest from German director Ade (The Forest For The Trees, Everyone Else) is true.

It's long (two and three-quarters hours), it's hysterically funny, it's deeply moving, it features a show-stopping impromptu performance of a Whitney Houston song, and it's a masterpiece.

Structured as a battle of wills between an impulsive retiree (Peter Simonischek) and his stressed-out corporate consultant daughter (Requiem's Sandra Hüller), it's a comedy of escalating absurdity that gradually unpacks into a heartfelt examination of two people trying to forge a proper connection after years of estrangement.

Also, there's a Bulgarian hair monster.