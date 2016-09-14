CWC D: Adam Leon. U.S. 82 min. Sep 16, 7:30 pm, Isabel Bader. Rating: NNN

Writer/director Leon – who made the little-seen but very entertaining Gimme The Loot a few years back – returns with another slender charmer, this one reimagining a caper picture as a Richard Linklater walk-and-talk movie.

David (Callum Turner) is a distracted Brooklyn kid whose brother badgers him into taking his place on a shady briefcase swap. Irritable Ellie (Grace Van Patten) is assigned to be his wheelman. When the job goes sideways, the two of them have to detour to New Jersey to make things right and wind up spending a lot of time just talking.

At 82 minutes it still feels a little logy – the plot is padded out by characters refusing to clear up simple misunderstandings – but Turner and Van Patten have a lovely, prickly chemistry, and for long stretches of Tramps it’s enough to just watch them wander around forging an unexpected connection.