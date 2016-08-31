Zoology

CWC D: Ivan I. Tverdovsky. Russia/France/Germany. 87 min. Sep 9, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 11, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 11; Sep 18, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 14. Rating: NNN

Natalia Pavlenkova gives a terrific performance as Natasha, a lonely, middle-aged woman surrounded by nasty folks in a miserable Russian small town. Oh, and she grows a frickin' tail, the fleshy, wiggly kind that David Cronenberg would go to town on.

That fanciful concept is played totally straight. Pavlenkova never loses sight of her character's vulnerability and emotional journey when a romantic possibility gives her a shot at joy.

Meanwhile, director Tverdovsky has a lot of fun with the shocking and uncomfortable moments, but ultimately can't quite connect that grotesque tail with his satire on Russia's social mores and the human story that keeps his film aloft.