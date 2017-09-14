TIFF 2017 Day 8: What To See, What To Skip

The fest is winding down, but there are still lots of great TIFF films to see before the red carpets are rolled up.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

THE WIFE

Glenn Close plays the hard-to-read wife of a Nobel Prize-winning novelist (Jonathan Pryce) in this absorbing adaptation of the Meg Wolitzer novel. Hmm, speaking of prizes, Close has never won an Oscar. Could this be her year? She's certainly deserving. See review.

Screens 6:30 pm at Roy Thomson Hall

ALIAS GRACE

Sure, the six part series adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel is going to start airing on CBC later this month, but see what all the buzz is about early with the first two installments, featuring the luminous Sarah Gadon in the title role. See review and our TIFF cover story.

Screens 8:30 pm at the Winter Garden

BLACK COP

Ronnie Rowe Jr. delivers a frighteningly unpredictable performance as a police officer in an East Coast city who treats white civilians the way white cops treat Black people. Definitely one you'll be talking about afterwards. See review.

Screens 7 pm at Scotiabank 11

NOT RECOMMENDED

THE CRESCENT

If you've been up late all week doing Midnight Madness, catch up on some sleep and miss Nova Scotia filmmaker Seth A. Smith's bleak psychological thriller. See review.

Screens 11:59 pm at the Ryerson

WILD CARD

ALL YOU CAN EAT BUDDHA

Quebec cinematographer Ian Lagarde's debut as a director won't be for everyone. A man in a resort in an unspecified Latin American country eats at the buffet, gazes out at the ocean and occasionally communes with an octopus goddess (!). There were more walkouts of any film we've seen this year at the festival. But it's a truly strange cinematic experience. See review.

Screens 9:45 am at the AGO