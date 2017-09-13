× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

MARK FELT: THE MAN WHO BROUGHT DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE SPEC D: Peter Landesman. U.S. 103 min. Sep 13, 9 pm, Scotiabank 1. Rating: NN

This quasi bio-pic seeks to lionize the man who became known as Deep Throat, Woodward and Bernstein’s essential source for their Watergate scandal reporting, which is why the film is so dull. It gives no sense of the complexity of the man, in terms of both his personal and professional lives.

As deputy director of the FBI, he resisted the meddling from the White House after the Watergate burglary, determined to keep the Bureau at arm’s length, ultimately choosing to leak key information that led to the downfall of Richard Nixon and his staff. But Felt’s moral compass was not always pointed in noble directions. The film glosses over his illegal wiretapping of the Weather Underground, for which he was later convicted. It’s a terrible artistic choice, because a more nuanced character would have made the pic so much more intriguing.

And we need more about his wife Audrey, who eventually sank into a deep depression and committed suicide. Diane Lane is excellent as the hard-drinking, loyal wife of a workaholic, but she should have had more to do. And a subplot about their estranged daughter seems tacked on.

As it is, the film focuses on the internal FBI intrigue as Felt’s colleagues’ panic grows with every leak to The Washington Post. Political junkies do get their fix here, but will be disappointed that the Watergate scandal itself – especially its public hearings – is given such short shrift. That, by the way, is not a weakness of the film. Felt had his impact months before the Senate committee was calling witnesses.

Liam Neeson as Felt is loving to his wife in the brief instances he gets to express that and appropriately stoic and as he wrestles with his decision to spill the beans. But he’s presented as absolutely wart-free which, apart from being inaccurate, sabotages the pic.