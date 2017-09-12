TIFF 2017 Day 6: What To See, What To Skip

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

FILM STARS DON'T DIE IN LIVERPOOL

Earlier this year, Annette Bening was shut out of the Oscar nominations for her brilliant, lived-in performance in 20th Century Women. We're hoping the same thing doesn't happen with her astonishing work here. She plays washed up actor Gloria Grahame (The Big Heat, The Bad And The Beautiful) in her final days, and Jamie Bell (Billy Elliott), who holds his own against her, plays her much younger lover. See review here.

Screens 9:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Talk about a great year for female performances. Frances McDormand delivers her best performance since her Oscar-winning Fargo in this drama about a woman who rents the eponymous billboards to send a message to make the town's sherriff (Woody Harrelson) reopen the investigation into her daughter's brutal murder. Morally complex and tonally fascinating, the film features director Martin McDonagh's (Seven Psychopaths) typical dark humour. And it's full of staggering performances, including one by Sam Rockwell as a redneck cop. See review here.

Screens 2 pm, Princess of Wales

NOT RECOMMENDED

LUK'LUK'I

File this one under: Disappointing. Vancouver director Wapeemukwa’s first feature – which draws on his earlier short films – follows a handful of people during the 2010 winter Olympics as they try to carve out some small measure of happiness, escape or human connection. See review here.

Screens 7:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 4

WILD CARD

BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99

Miles away from his comedic work, a bald and bulked up Vince Vaughn plays a prison inmate who fights to survive in the pen. We haven't seen this Midnight Madness entry yet, but if it's anything like director S. Craig Zahler's last film, the horror western Bone Tomahawk, expect tons of brutal violence. Besides Vaughn, look for Don Johnson (!) and the ubiquitous genre fave Udo Kier.

Screens 10:45 pm at the Ryerson