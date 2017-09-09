× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

THE JOURNEY (AL RAHAL) CWC D: Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji. Iraq/UK/France/Qatar/ Netherlands. 82 min. Sep 9, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 12, 2:30 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3; Sep 13, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 13. Rating: NNN

The plot about a suicide bomber contemplating her choices feels both unconvincing and oddly trivial in The Journey.

Played intensely by newcomer Zahraa Ghandour, Sara clutches the trigger but fades into the background, serving as our eyes and ears in a Baghdad train station shattered by the U.S. invasion.

She watches the people: a couple whose relationship has been strained by war; orphans selling whatever is available to them to survive; a father waiting for his son’s corpse to be returned to him.

The film feels like a mural, static but alive, and it’s by turns absurd, charming, tragic and hopeful.