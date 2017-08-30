× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved

A FANTASTIC WOMAN (Una Mujer fantástica) SPEC D: Sebastián Lelio. Chile. 103 min. Sep 12, 6:30 pm, Elgin; Sep 13, 12:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1. Rating: NNNN

Daniela Vega is a knockout as a trans woman who suffers outrageous indignities after the death of her older boyfriend.

Even those familiar with the extent to which trans women are particularly vulnerable will be shocked by some of the details: a humiliating examination by police officers who assume she’s a prostitute, a harrowing scene of terror at the hands of her boyfriend’s macho family members.

The filmmaking is expert. Watch how Lelio uses mirrors and windows, especially in the moments just after the aforementioned family attack.