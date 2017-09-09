× Expand A Worthy Companion

A WORTHY COMPANION DISC. D: Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez. Canada. 105 min. Sep 10, 7:30 pm, Scotiabank 2. Sep 12, 3:30 pm, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NN

Montreal photographer siblings Carlos and Jason Sanchez make their feature debut with this moody study of a troubled young woman (Evan Rachel Wood) who forges a connection with an angry teenager (Julia Sarah Stone), and offers her an escape from an unhappy home situation. That’s how it starts, at least.

Wood and Stone hold nothing back, and Denis O’Hare is quietly excellent in the role of Wood’s exhausted but supportive father. But the Sanchez’s script telegraphs every plot development and makes a crucial error in perspective by focusing on Wood’s Laura instead of Stone’s Eva.

Locking us into Eva’s point of view would create suspense and emotional investment; following Laura just removes all tension. Not the best way to tell a story.