BLACK COP DISC D: Cory Bowles. Sep 12, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 14, 7 pm, Scotiabank 11; Sep 17, 11:45 am, Scotiabank 9. Rating: NNNN

A nervy, queasy combination of jet-black satire and stylized psychodrama, Black Cop – expanded by writer/director Bowles from his short film – lands smack in the middle of the Black Lives Matter debate. The timing couldn’t be more opportune – and better still, the movie genuinely engages with the issue of racial profiling and police violence.

Ronnie Rowe Jr. is terrific as the unnamed protagonist, a beat cop in an East Coast city who impulsively spends a day treating white civilians the way white cops treat Black people – with unnecessary hostility, physical threats and even violence. The question of whether he’s doing it as a political statement or because he’s having a psychotic break quickly becomes less important than whether he’s going to kill someone. Rowe’s mercurial performance brings an edge to the character’s most innocuous interactions; anything can happen at any time.

Bowles shoots the action from multiple angles, incorporating footage from Black Cop’s body camera and anonymous cameraphones and scoring the film with furious hip-hop and angry talk-radio callers to create a sense of the conversation unfolding in the background. But his most daring creative decision is to risk dividing audiences by arguing that there’s really only one side to this issue.