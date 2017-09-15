C’est La Vie! (Le sens de la fête)

× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

C’EST LA VIE! (LE SENS DE LA FETE) GALA D: Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano. France. 115 min. Sep 16, 6:30 pm, Princess Of Wales; Sep 16, 8 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 17, 9 am, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NN

This year’s closing-night gala is a lightweight affair from writer/directors Nakache and Toledano, who made the arthouse smash Les Intouchables a few years back (the American adaptation, The Upside, is at this year's festival too).

Here, they’ve built a light comedy around on a lavish wedding at an estate outside Paris, where an increasingly harried event coordinator (Jean-Pierre Bacri) does everything he can to keep his clients and their guests unaware of the chaos required to make their evening special.

If its international title sounds like a bit of a happy shrug, that’s probably intentional. C’est La Vie! spends a lot of time keeping its plates spinning (and napkins twirling) as the filmmakers parade a series of eccentric characters before their camera, the better to let us appreciate this farce we call modern life.

The filmmakers are specialists in non-threatening arthouse cinema, and this one is as non-threatening as it gets. It’s nicely manicured piffle, and Bacri’s performance is just fine – you’ll believe he’s either frustrated or annoyed (or some mixture of both) at any given moment.

The real question is whether that’s enough to hang a movie on, I guess.