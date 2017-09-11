CUSTODY PLAT D: Xavier Legrand. France. 94 min. Sep 13, 5 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 14, 12:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2; Sep 17, 6:45 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2. Rating: NNNNN

Arriving fresh from Venice, where it won prizes for best first film and best director, Legrand’s first feature is a devastating domestic drama offering terrific performances and a narrative of sickening, constantly increasing tension that builds to a harrowing climax. Ideally, you should see it knowing no more than that.

Although it’s effectively a sequel to his Oscar-nominated 2013 short Just Before Losing Everything, with Denis Ménochet and Léa Drucker reprising their roles as Antoine and Miriam Besson, Custody can be watched independently – and might even be more effective, as Legrand exploits the ambiguous aspects of public behaviour.

Is Antoine holding back a violent temper, or is he a good man cracking under the strain of months of messy, frustrating legal maneuvers? Is Miriam telling the truth, or inventing awful accusations of mental and physical abuse?

Whatever’s going on, their kids are feeling it hardest. Much of Custody is seen through the eyes of the youngest Besson, Julien (newcomer Thomas Gioria), and his scenes seem to record emotional damage in real time. But what’s far worse than witnessing every psychic scar is the slow realization that something much, much worse is coming, a feeling Legrand exploits and escalates just as artfully as he did in his short.

This is the arrival of a major talent, and a hell of a movie.