TIFF 2017 Day 5: What To See, What To Skip

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

MOTHER!

Darren Aronofsky's domestic horror film starring Jennifer Lawrence is too good to spoil, so we'll just say the director back in the cracked-cosmic mode of Pi, The Fountain and Noah – and this one tops them all. See review.

Screens 11:30 am at the Elgin

RAVENS

This patient and remarkable family drama from Swedish director Jens Assur might seem bleak, but is full of unexpected warmth. See review.

Screens 2 pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox 4

THE DISASTER ARTIST

We know this adaptation of a book about the making of cult classic The Room comes out later this fall, but a chance to see James Franco and Tommy Wiseau together on the Midnight Madness stage is too good to pass up. See review.

Screens 11:59 pm at Ryerson Theatre

NOT RECOMMENDED

EUPHORIA

Alicia Vikander and Eva Green are well cast as sisters on a moribund holiday, but director Lisa Langseth fails to create much in the way of emotional or dramatic momentum. See review.

Screens at 8:15 pm at Winter Garden

WILD CARDS

GOOD LUCK

Non-fiction filmmaker Ben Russell blurs documentary and fiction elements in this beautifully expressionistic film about mining and hard labour. It's as slow as slow cinema gets, so be prepared to tuck yourself in. See review.

Screens at 9:15 pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox 3

ZAMA

Argentinean director Lucrecia Martel's long-awaited (and polarizing) follow-up to The Headless Woman makes its North American debut at TIFF.

Screens at 6:15 pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox 2