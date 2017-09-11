× Expand Disobedience

DISOBEDIENCE SPEC D: Sebastián Lelio. UK. 114 min. Sep 14, 9 pm, Ryerson; Sep 16, 5:30 pm, Elgin. Rating: NNN

Lelio (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, also at TIFF) continues to pursue his preoccupation with females who challenge social norms in this story of two women who have an affair in an Orthodox Jewish community in London. It’s well done, if not entirely convincing.

New York City photographer Ronit (Rachel Weisz) returns home to London after the death of her father, an esteemed rabbi. Her uneasiness at first seems to stem from her sense that everyone there disapproves of her – she’d fled the community to pursue a secular life – but soon it becomes clear that she’s nervous about encountering Esti (Rachel McAdams), who had been her very secret lover. Esti is married to Dovid (Alessandro Nivola), another former close friend of Ronit’s, who’s in line to be the next rabbi. She’s been the dutiful wife for years, but can’t resist Ronit.

Lelio excels at creating ambiguity – it’s not clear how much the closed community knew about the affair, for example – and Weisz is once again excellent, this time as a woman who struggles to rebel and be respectful at the same time.

But McAdams is the key here, conveying the inner conflict between her duty and her desire, forbearing on the one hand, sexy on the other. This is an actor taking the kind of risks that should move her career to new levels.

But some elements don’t make sense. Why does Dovid agree to let Ronit stay with him and Esti, knowing his wife’s history? And he does a quick about-face on some issues that strain credulity.

Ultimately, the film tends to simplify the issues conveyed so expertly in Trembling Before G-d, the 2001 documentary about gay Orthodox Jews.