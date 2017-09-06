DON'T TALK TO IRENE CWC D: Pat Mills. Canada. 82 min. Sep 11, 7:30 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 13, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 10. Rating: NNN

Writer/director Mills follows Guidance with another tale of a high-school misfit. Irene (Michelle McLeod) is an awkward kid in small-town Ontario who worships Geena Davis and wants to be a cheerleader.

From that simple premise, Mills spins an engaging, sweet little charmer that slots in nicely between character studies like Wet Bum and broader comedies like Mean Girls and Clueless. McLeod’s a fun hero, and she’s surrounded by lively performers like Scott Thompson, Andy Reid, Anastasia Phillips and Bruce Gray.

It’s a small picture with modest ambitions, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. You’ll see.