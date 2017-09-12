­

FACES PLACES MAST D: Agnès Varda, JR. France. 83 minutes. Sep 13, 6:30 pm, Elgin; Sep 15, 12:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1; Sep 17, 9:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 2. Rating: NNNNN

Filmmaker Agnès Varda heads out on a road trip across rural France with street artist JR to take photos of villagers, blow them up and paste them on the sides of buildings. It’s a deceptively simple set-up that lends itself to both accessible entertainment and profound contemplation in one fell swoop.

These inter-generational friends and artistic collaborators have an instant and easy chemistry, which they establish in a charming opening sequence showing them almost crossing paths at a bus stop, dance club and bakery. Soon they are driving across the French countryside in a van JR has transformed into a mobile photo booth. The first stop is a former mining town to meet an elderly woman who is the last resident in an old housing development for miners and their families. The overwhelming emotional reaction she has to seeing her portrait pasted on the side of her house will have you reaching for a tissue – and this is barely 20 minutes in.

It quickly becomes apparent that their focus is unsung labourers in tiny villages; each subsequent artistic intervention brings out so much rich detail, history and comedy. The pair love to spar, and several sequences take the tone of classic French comedy of manners.

So many films playing at TIFF this year tackle the dire state of global capitalism, but it’s hard to think of another film that has done it this incisively with so much warmth and humanism. When Varda and JR turn their attention inwards, visiting family members and paying tribute to fallen friends, Faces Places starts to feel like a swan song for the 89-year-old French New Wave veteran.

It also has a brilliant ending that takes Varda’s interventionist elan in a deeply personal direction that she doesn’t seem to anticipate.