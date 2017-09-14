× Expand 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER SPEC D: Angelina Jolie. Cambodia. 136 min. Sep 15, 9 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 17, 5:30 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 1. Rating: NNN

If you need an excuse to catch Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father at TIFF this weekend instead of on Netflix (it will simultaneously be available starting Friday), consider the big screen benefit. Jolie, outdoing her previous directorial efforts, captures Cambodia’s wartime horror in beautiful, haunting visuals.

Shot by Anthony Dod Mantle (of Dogme and Danny Boyle fame), the images are especially elegant when watching people move, whether it's child soldiers in formation or refugees clamouring to escape harm.

Adapting Loung Ung’s memoirs (the Cambodian author co-wrote the screenplay with Jolie), the film recounts the late-70s Khmer Rouge atrocities from a child’s perspective. We meet 5-year-old Loung (Sareum Srey Moch) in an all too brief happy moment at home that feels purposefully artificial – like an idyllic memory that barely seems real – before it's quickly whisked away as the Khmer Rouge roar in. Loung and her family are evacuated from their homes, forced into torturous labour camps, starved, separated and slowly diminished.

Telling Ung’s story falls in line with Jolie’s humanitarian agenda; the filmmaker handles the sensitive material thoroughly and respectfully. But it's also dramatically inert with one misfortune leading to another and a lead character that can only respond to what’s going on around her by becoming emotionally numb. You may end up feeling that way too.

See related story about Jolie, Ung and stories of female resilience here.