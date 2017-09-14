GOOD FAVOUR CWC D: Rebecca Daly. Ireland/Belgium/Denmark/Netherlands. 101 min. Sep 15, noon, Scotiabank 11. Rating: NN

Beautifully photographed by Tibor Dingelstad and frustratingly static, Good Favour is set entirely at a rural compound somewhere in Europe, home to a sect of fundamentalist Christians devoted to a simple, private existence.

One day, a mysterious young man (Vincent Roméo) stumbles in from out of the woods, wounded and starving. They take him in and nurse him back to health, and he’s slowly welcomed into their community. But his wounds do not fully heal, and there’s some other strangeness that takes on a mystical tenor.

Daly and co-writer Glenn Montgomery – who previously gave us The Other Side Of Sleep and Mammal – seem to be aiming for magic realism on a subatomic scale. Almost all of the signs and wonders we see can be immediately explained with science as easily as by the supernatural. But what about the ones that can’t?

Daly and Montgomery clearly want Good Favour to live in that pocket of unknowability. But they’ve wound up constructing a religious parable so delicate and placid that it practically lulls you to sleep.