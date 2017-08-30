Grace Jones unmasks for TIFF doc opener Bloodlight And Bami

× Expand Andrea Klarin

GRACE JONES: BLOODLIGHT AND BAMI directed by Sophie Fiennes. UK/Ireland. 115 minutes. Sep 7, 9:30 pm, Elgin; Sep 8, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 2; Sep 15, 6:15 pm, Scotiabank 2. See review Sep 8 at nowtoronto.com/tiff.

It’s after midnight and Grace Jones has just finished watching a fashion show at her home in Jamaica.

For the preceding week, the musician, actor and model’s eight-year-old granddaughter and her girlfriend had been begging Jones to let them raid her closet and work the catwalk.

“Finally I said ‘Okay! Tonight! Let’s do it!’” Jones says over the phone, unleashing a deep, throaty laugh. “We have to leave them alone in the room and they go through my drawers. They pull everything out, style themselves and you’re not able to peek or help. They do their own thing.”

Her granddaughter’s presentation also featured some dancing on the runway.

“Of course her girlfriend is saying you don’t dance in a fashion show,” Jones says. “And she said, ‘Well, I like to be myself and I like to dance in the fashion show.’ I said, ‘Now you’re saying the right thing!’”

It’s pretty clear where she gets that resolve from.

After a 19-year break between albums, Jones released the dark and dubby Hurricane in 2008, a record full of autobiographical songs that traced the origins of her uncompromising performance persona back to her strict and religious upbringing in Jamaica.

Her public profile is low-key compared to the days when she was an underground dance music fixture in 1970s New York City, a trailblazing model in Paris, a muse to art stars like Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and Jean-Paul Goude (her former partner) and a left-field celebrity in the 80s.

But when she does surface – usually for concerts – the result is unforgettable.

Lately, Jones has been performing naked save for tribal headdresses and body paint inspired by Nigerian ancestry as well as her collaborations with Haring in the cult horror movie Vamp, and her days partying at storied NYC dance club Paradise Garage.

She has also stayed in storytelling mode, publishing the wildly entertaining 2015 memoir I’ll Never Write My Memoirs and wrapping the 11-year production on a documentary about her life Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami, which gets its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

Directed by Sophie Fiennes, the film is a turning a point for Jones. Eschewing the usual archival footage and talking-head interviews of a typical rock doc, it’s a vérité-style peek into her world over the past decade.

The title references the merging of art and life: “bloodlight” is slang for the red light in Jamaican music studios and “bami” is bread.

All the threads of Jones’s various guises come together in the film: mother, daughter, grandmother, artist, indie musician, model, instigator, lover, adventurer.

We see Jones hanging out with her family in Jamaica, coaxing absentee bassist Robbie Shakespeare to come to a studio session for her Hurricane album. We see her going to church, going to the club, partying backstage, doing her makeup in cars and hotel rooms, cradling her newborn granddaughter, discussing childhood abuse, shutting down sexist and shady entertainment industry operators and delivering electrifying performances on her Hurricane tour.

Letting cameras into her world was a total departure for Jones, who usually exaggerates her personality through highly controlled images and performances that merge music with theatrical fashion and visuals in ways that have reverberated into subsequent generations of performers, from Kanye West and Rihanna to Róisín Murphy and FKA Twigs.

“You get all different sides with this documentary – totally natural, no makeup, just improv, no rehearsals and no special lighting until we did the performances, which I was totally involved with,” she says. “It’s really the first time that I unmask, I guess you could say.”

She gave Fiennes – who made a 2002 doc about Jones’s Pentecostal bishop brother, Noel, 100 per cent control save for “a couple of ideas in the editing.” The collaboration was not unlike those with her former partner, the photographer Jean-Paul Goude on iconic covers for early 90s albums Living My Life, Slave To The Rhythm and Island Life, but even less hands-on.

“As females in the art world, we got along very well. I loved what she did on my brother’s documentary,” she says of Fiennes. “I never watched any of the footage. I just had total trust in her, which is how I usually work when I collaborate.”

While Jones’s memoir goes deep into formative experiences that shaped her outlook, the doc has potential to preach her gospel of independence to a wider audience.

It comes at an opportune time, when the things she has stood and fought for – celebrating Blackness and queerness, powerful sexuality, subverting notions of gender and rebuffing corporate interests – feel especially threatening to those in power. At the same time, Jones has never tried to be palatable to mainstream interests.

“I believe I’m always underground,” she says. “The way I grew up, everybody was telling you what to do regardless of what you wanted to do. In order to get truths across, whether in performance or in songs, one has to be totally committed and passionate about what they’re doing and loving it. I can’t do my best performance if I have to question what other people want.

“I’ve got a lot of experience,” she adds, “from being allowed to be myself.”

Though the doc has no archival footage, many moments that might be the subject of a flashback in a standard music doc are recounted through conversations with friends, family and collaborators. The infamous TV interview in which she slapped a sexist British host for turning his back on her is tipsily reenacted for Fiennes’s camera during a backstage hang out.

She also repeats her solution to misogyny – and one of the best lines from the memoir: “I want to fuck every man in the ass at least once. Every guy needs to be penetrated at least once.”

Is there anyone she can possibly think of that urgently needs to be penetrated in 2017?

“Anybody who is penetrating needs to be penetrated!” she shoots back. “So they will know how the other shoe fits.”

Despite years of experience, she still encounters situations in which people try to get their fingerprints on her vision.

Bloodlight And Bami captures one such moment when Jones arrives to rehearse her disco-era hit La Vie En Rose for a French TV show and producers have a tacky surprise that’s too good to spoil awaiting her. What transpires – onstage and off – is at once surreal, hilarious and a sad commentary on the ways the mainstream will always seize any chance to homogenize artistry.

When I bring up the shocking-not-shocking sequence, Jones laughs long and hard.

“Yeaaaaaaah,” she says. “I view it all as if I’m in a painting and if what’s around me doesn’t feel comfortable or sends the wrong visual message, then I will speak up. I’ve walked out of TV shows where I’ve gone, seen sets that were really just awful and said ‘I don’t belong in that painting.’ ”

She doesn’t want to hurt people’s feelings. “At the same time, I feel compelled to have the last say if the subject matter is me,” she says. “I can’t change that.”

Once the documentary rolls out, she will shift focus to finishing up her next album, which she has been working on with Wally Badarou, the pioneering synth musician who worked on many of Jones’s biggest records from the 80s. Befitting her body paint on stage, the record has a heavy African rhythmic pulse but with French and Jamaican influences.

A feature film adaptation of her memoir is also on the table. Offers have been made, but as usual she is proceeding with caution so her life story doesn’t get the superficial treatment. As for a star? Lupita Nyong’o’s name has been bandied about.

“Her name is thrown at me a lot, but my character has many characters so...”

So the actor has to be versatile?

“Yeah!” she cackles.

Someone who can penetrate but also be penetrated?

“You got it!” she says. “We’ll see. It definitely will be fun.”

Would the film benefit from another female director?

“It just has to be the right person,” she says. “A lot of men have a lot of woman in them. So it doesn’t have to be a woman, it doesn’t have to be a man. It just has to be a very good filmmaker!”

kevinr@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie